RTT favorite Sam Gellaitry has a new album on the way and apparently it’s just about nearing completion. Yesterday, the producer phenom took to Twitter, replying to a fan that – not only does he have a new album on the way, but that’s it’s “93% done.” Check out his tweet below and start getting hyped for a brand new 2020 project from Sam Gellaitry.

Sam Gellaitry Says He’s 93% Done With New Album