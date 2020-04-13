Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

NGHTMRE Previews Four Unreleased Collaborations

NGHTMRE made his Twitch debut this past weekend and it was epic. Amidst his juicy live stream set, NGHTMRE played four unreleased collaborations. Giving fans a taste of what’s to come, NGHTMRE previewed his upcoming tracks with Zeds Dead, Big Gigantic, SVDDEN DEATH, and Subtronics and Boogie T. Over the past few weeks, NGHTMRE confirmed his upcoming collaboration with Zeds Dead while SVDDEN DEATH previewed their collaboration during his HARD Summer Rave-A-Thon live stream. Head over to Twitch to check out some clips of NGHTMRE’s unreleased tunes and let us know which collaboration your most excited for in the comments.

Categories

