Klutch Unleashes Hard-Hitting Wholesome Degenerate EP

If you’ve been searching for the latest producer on the rise, look no further than New Orleans based producer Klutch. First snagging our attention back in 2018 with his innovative dub remix of Beethoven’s “Fur Elise,” Klutch has continued to put out hit after hit. From raging dubstep anthems and remixes to filthy trap bangers, Klutch has continued to evolve his sound over the years and his latest EP, Wholesome Degenerate is some of his heaviest work to date. Out today via Zeds Deads’ iconic Deadbeats imprint, Wholesome Degenerate packs a bold punch with three hard-hitting anthems that take you deep into the abyss with every filthy wobble and drop. Perfect for fans of Subtronics, Boogie T and SubDocta, Klutch’s Wholesome Degenerate EP is the next level of dub. Take a listen and stream the full EP below.  

Klutch – Wholesome Degenerate EP| Stream

Klutch

