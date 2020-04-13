Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Dabin Awes With Shiny Single "Hope It Hurts"

While we patiently await his upcoming collaboration with Illenium, Dabin just dropped a brand new track with Essenger titled “Hope It Hurts.” This futuristic, indie yet hard-hitting track is right on pace with what we’ve come to expect from Dabin. While you’re sitting in quarantine, be sure to chill out to Dabin’s shiny new track and stream “Hope It Hurts” below.

Dabin – Hope It Hurts (feat. Essenger) | Stream

