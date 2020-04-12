G Jones continues to proves why he is a different type of bass producer with the debut of his new track “Glowing Experiences”. During his Digital Mirage live stream, he pleasantly surprised fans with this soulful, vibrant, trap-infused single. G Jones has the ability to take fans on a journey with his music and “Glowing Experiences” is no different. We hope to get more of this new uplifting bass tune soon, but until then the two-minute snippet below will have to hold us over.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About G Jones Here ▲ ▲

Watch G Jones Debut New Song “Glowing Experiences” During Digital Mirage Live Stream