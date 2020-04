Rezz has had one hell of a week. She did her first live stream set, celebrated her 25th birthday, and dropped a mind-bending new collaboration, while still making time to share some news. Rezz has announced her new partnership with major label RCA. While assuring that she will still maintain full creative control, Rezz’s label deal is a massive new step in her career.

I didn’t make this public yet but I recently signed a major label deal with RCA while I was laying by a pool in Miami.



I’d like you to know I have full creative freedom and I didn’t sell my soul, and I’m happy — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) April 9, 2020

Rezz Signs Label Deal With RCA Records