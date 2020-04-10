Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » WATCH: Coachella Shares 20 Years In The Desert Documentary

WATCH: Coachella Shares 20 Years In The Desert Documentary

by Leave a Comment

Festival-goers are mourning what would have been the first weekend of Coachella. Originally scheduled for April 10th-12th, Coachella has since been postponed until October due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Fortunately, Coachella has creatively brought the festival to screens across the globe thanks to their new documentary. Encompassing Coachella’s history from 1999-2019, Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert features behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive interviews, and key performances by Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Swedish House Mafia, Björk, The White Stripes, Madonna, and more. Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert has premiered today on YouTube and will be available to stream for free. Watch the full documentary below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Coachella Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

WATCH: Coachella Shares 20 Years In The Desert Documentary

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend