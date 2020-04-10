Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Tisoki Showcases Genre Diversity On Promise EP

An impressive experimental spin on modern bass music, Tisoki takes listeners by surprise in his brand new Promise EP, out on Dim Mak. The 5-track genre-fluid EP features the likes of Lil Lotus, MineSweepa, and more familiar friends.

A prime showcase of ingenuity within the realm of bass music, Tisoki adds a special flair to his newest. A melding of impressive vocal work and melodic bass sets Tisoki apart, and we can’t stop listening. Stream Promise below.

This EP perfectly captures the direction I want my music to go. I feel like all of these records come together to create the next chapter of the ‘Tisoki’ sound. Collaborating with the vocalists across all of these records was a pleasure and a big learning curve for me and I’m super excited to see where this goes next. – Tisoki

Tisoki – Promises EP | Stream

