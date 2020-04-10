Back and ready to expand his catalog of heavy bass music, Subtronics returns with the release of his highly anticipated Scream Saver EP out today via his Cyclops Recordings imprint. Known for his explosive, high-octane sets that send shockwaves throughout the crowd, Subtronics’ new EP offers four uniquely powerful bass anthems for fans to rage to. The opening track “Scream Saver” sets the tone for the EP with eerie, shuddering drops before British grime rap duo Virus Syndicate jump in to warn “wook zombies are coming again…” on the second track “Lullaby.” Akeos joins Subtronics for a riddim rollercoaster on “Discotek” before the EP closes with a fresh wave of hard-hitting drums and jarring synths on “Blow Stuff Up.” Check out the entire EP below and let us know what track is your favorite in the comments.

Out of all of the music I have made in the past 6 to 12 months, I believe these are the four strongest and hardest hitting songs yet. – Subtronics

Subtronics – Scream Saver EP | Stream

PREMIERE: Subtronics Drops Highly-Anticipated Scream Saver EP