Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: Subtronics Drops Highly-Anticipated Scream Saver EP

PREMIERE: Subtronics Drops Highly-Anticipated Scream Saver EP

by Leave a Comment

Back and ready to expand his catalog of heavy bass music, Subtronics returns with the release of his highly anticipated Scream Saver EP out today via his Cyclops Recordings imprint. Known for his explosive, high-octane sets that send shockwaves throughout the crowd, Subtronics’ new EP offers four uniquely powerful bass anthems for fans to rage to. The opening track “Scream Saver” sets the tone for the EP with eerie, shuddering drops before British grime rap duo Virus Syndicate jump in to warn “wook zombies are coming again…” on the second track “Lullaby.” Akeos joins Subtronics for a riddim rollercoaster on “Discotek” before the EP closes with a fresh wave of hard-hitting drums and jarring synths on “Blow Stuff Up.” Check out the entire EP below and let us know what track is your favorite in the comments.  

Out of all of the music I have made in the past 6 to 12 months, I believe these are the four strongest and hardest hitting songs yet. – Subtronics

Subtronics – Scream Saver EP | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Subtronics Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

PREMIERE: Subtronics Drops Highly-Anticipated Scream Saver EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend