LIVE STREAM: Watch NGHTMRE & SLANDER’s Entire EDC Las Vegas 2018 B2B Set

The Gud Vibrations trio are treating fans to a very special live stream this Friday, April 10th. For the first time ever, NGHTMRE and SLANDER will be showing an exclusive viewing of their epic B2B set at EDC Las Vegas in 2018. While SLANDER recently live streamed an entire set performed at Los Angeles’ The Shrine during The Eye Tour, tonight’s event will mark NGHTMRE’s first Twitch stream. Though the footage was never intended for public viewing, SLANDER felt it was right to relive this massive set with their fans given EDC LV’s postponement until October. NGHTMRE and SLANDER’s live stream event kicks off at 7 pm PST and they’ve assured fans that they’ll be virtually raving. Tune in below.

