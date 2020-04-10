Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Diplo & Wax Motif Spread “Love To The World” With Catchy New Collaboration

When Diplo and Wax Motif both appear on the same record you know you’re in for a treat. Today the two have shared a new collaboration called “Love To The World.” As you might expect, the track is a groovy house music anthem, that doesn’t stop short at spreading some great energy that the world desperately needs right now. Stream the track via Spotify below and let us know what you think of the song in our comments section.

Diplo & Wax Motif – Love To The World | Stream

