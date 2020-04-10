Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Prince Fox Delivers Imaginative Remix Of Krewella’s “Anxiety”

Prince Fox is a mastermind when it comes to crafting the perfect remix. For his latest official remix, Prince Fox has taken on Krewella‘s “Anxiety” off their recent zer0 album. Rippling with bright synths and upbeat melodies, Prince Fox’s remix soars with his intrinsic dance-pop mentality. This remix references his future bass roots while still maintaining his current “pop that knocks” manta, truly showcasing his evolution as an artist. Stream Prince Fox’s imaginative “Anxiety” remix below.

