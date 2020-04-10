Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Flume Shares Anxiety Stories During Podcast Interview With Girlfriend Paige Elkington

Flume has opened up about his stage fright, anxiety, and more in a recent podcast with his girlfriend Paige Elkington. This anxiety pushed him to the edge that led to him considering quitting music altogether. He shared, “I would drink to make it bearable, which sounds crazy but really it’s the truth. I’m just not a performer and I’ve definitely used alcohol to feel comfortable on stage in front of a bunch of people.” The tell-all interview got very personal very quickly. Flume added, “I feel like a bad person for saying that, but it’s true, I love making music, I hate touring.” Listen to Flume’s full 35-minute interview below.

