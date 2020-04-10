Dillon Francis Surprises With Second DJ Hanzel Live Stream Set

Mere weeks ago, the infamous DJ Hanzel made his grand return with a surprise live stream set. Fans will be ecstatic to learn that DJ Hanzel will again be performing one of his iconic One Deeper sets tonight at 9 pm PST. For those who are unaware, DJ Hanzel is Dillon Francis‘ German deep house alter-ego and his rare appearances are both beloved and unabashedly humorous. Watch DJ Hanzel’s One Deeper 002 set below.

