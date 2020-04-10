Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Dillon Francis Surprises With Second DJ Hanzel Live Stream Set

Dillon Francis Surprises With Second DJ Hanzel Live Stream Set

by

Mere weeks ago, the infamous DJ Hanzel made his grand return with a surprise live stream set. Fans will be ecstatic to learn that DJ Hanzel will again be performing one of his iconic One Deeper sets tonight at 9 pm PST. For those who are unaware, DJ Hanzel is Dillon Francis‘ German deep house alter-ego and his rare appearances are both beloved and unabashedly humorous. Watch DJ Hanzel’s One Deeper 002 set below.

Categories

