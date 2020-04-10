ATLiens Prepare To Infiltrate Minds With New Montauk Project EP

Over the past few years, ATLiens have become a raging force to be reckoned with in electronic music. Climbing to the top of the experimental bass scene, ATLiens take center stage with their first audio/visual experience EP. Crafting their EP in a surrealist fashion, ATLiens blend sounds that can only be found in the darkest depths of the human imagination as they explore the Montauk Project. Not for the faint of heart, the Montauk Project focuses on the conspiracy theory that alleges there were a series of secret United States government projects conducted to develop psychological warfare techniques and exotic research including time travel & mind control. Each song from the EP is paired with a visual brainwashing and mind control aid that will melt through your senses and infiltrate the most sinister part of your mind. Check out the full Montauk Project EP and visuals below.

