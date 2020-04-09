Producers have been sneakily previewing new music throughout their various live stream sets. During her live stream last week, Rezz dropped not one but two of WHIPPED CREAM‘s unreleased tunes. WHIPPED CREAM was quick to point out that one of the tracks has never been played live and she wasn’t even planning on releasing it. Due to the overwhelmingly positive feedback though, it seems like WHIPPED CREAM might finish this one up for a proper release. Check out WHIPPED CREAM’s unreleased banger below.

.@OfficialRezz smashes it tonight. dropped two of my songs in her 30 min live stream tonight this one is unreleased 👹👹👹👹 Wasn’t gunna ever put this one out, haven’t even played it yet! pic.twitter.com/HWOJ8no1M9 — WHIPPED CREAM ☻ (@WHIPPEDCREAM) April 2, 2020

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About WHIPPED CREAM Here ▲ ▲

Watch Rezz Preview Unreleased WHIPPED CREAM Track During Live Stream