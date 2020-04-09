Pluko Delivers Lush Indie-Pop Single “Used To”

Pluko, the future bass artist known for incredible tracks like “Breath” and “Feel The Fire,” just dropped a fresh new heater titled “Used To.” This indie-pop track stays true to pluko’s form and is the perfect track for summer. With a happy lead, fresh vocals from Cassette Tapes, and poppy drums, this track is a sure-fire hit. Stream “Used To” below.

pluko – used to (with Cassette Tapes) | Stream

pluko

