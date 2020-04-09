PLS&TY Drops Very Special EP

After releasing back-to-back hit singles, future bass producer PLS&TY just released his Very Special EP just in time for the summer. The EP includes his previous collaborations with Sean Kingston, Wifisfuneral, Alex Aiono, and Tima Dee. PLS&TY’s unique creativity shines throughout his Very Special EP as he combines the lyrics of young love with a refreshing wave to the electronic music scene. He allows his audience to explore the depth of his artistry and musical intentions when it comes to telling a story through wavy upbeat and sublime effects of electronic dance

music. Stream PLS&TY’s Very Special EP below.

PLS&TY – Very Special EP | Stream

PLS&TY

