Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » BREAKING: Electric Forest All But Cancelled Following Denial of Proposed Postponement Dates

BREAKING: Electric Forest All But Cancelled Following Denial of Proposed Postponement Dates

by Leave a Comment

It seems another music festival is hitting the COVID-19 graveyard. And for many, this one will cut deeper than most. Today the Rothbury Village Council voted on proposed postponement dates for Electric Forest for September 10-13th. Unfortunately the majority voted against it and for the time being it seems there will be no Electric Forest.

For many festival goers, Forest is much more than a music festival. It’s home. See you all in 2021.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Electric Forest

Website | Twitter | Facebook

▲ ▲ Read More About Electric Forest Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

BREAKING: Electric Forest All But Cancelled Following Denial of Proposed Postponement Dates

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend