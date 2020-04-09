BREAKING: Electric Forest All But Cancelled Following Denial of Proposed Postponement Dates

It seems another music festival is hitting the COVID-19 graveyard. And for many, this one will cut deeper than most. Today the Rothbury Village Council voted on proposed postponement dates for Electric Forest for September 10-13th. Unfortunately the majority voted against it and for the time being it seems there will be no Electric Forest.

For many festival goers, Forest is much more than a music festival. It’s home. See you all in 2021.

