Young Bombs Return With Dreamy Single “High Road”

Last year, Young Bombs made their mark with their highly-anticipated debut single “Starry Eyes.” After releasing nearly 50 remixes over the course of their career, fans were eager to divulge in their original material. Now releasing their fifth original to date, Young Bombs have enlisted New Zealand pop artist Robinson for “High Road.” Taking a page out of Diplo’s playbook, “High Road” blurs the lines between dance-pop and country with its soothing guitar melodies and dreamy electronic elements. Stream Young Bombs’ vibrant new single “High Road” below.

Young Bombs – High Road (feat. Robinson) | Stream

