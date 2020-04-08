Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: Relive Brownies & Lemonade And Proximity’s Digital Mirage Festival

Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity teamed up to give the EDM community a much-needed break from reality through their Digital Mirage online music festival. Over the course of three days, their live stream festival raised $300,000 in donations and gathered more than 2.5 million viewers. Digital Mirage quickly became an overnight sensation with the lineup’s artists trending on Twitter. To quench the thirsts of their fans, Proximity has vowed to upload every single set to its YouTube channel. We’ve compiled every YouTube and SoundCloud stream from Digital Mirage (so far) and will continue to update as sets are released. Watch performances by Alison Wonderland, G Jones, Louis The Child, Keys N Krates, Dab The Sky, SHADES, and more below.

