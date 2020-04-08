Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity teamed up to give the EDM community a much-needed break from reality through their Digital Mirage online music festival. Over the course of three days, their live stream festival raised $300,000 in donations and gathered more than 2.5 million viewers. Digital Mirage quickly became an overnight sensation with the lineup’s artists trending on Twitter. To quench the thirsts of their fans, Proximity has vowed to upload every single set to its YouTube channel. We’ve compiled every YouTube and SoundCloud stream from Digital Mirage (so far) and will continue to update as sets are released. Watch performances by Alison Wonderland, G Jones, Louis The Child, Keys N Krates, Dab The Sky, SHADES, and more below.

Alison Wonderland

Louis The Child

G Jones

3LAU

Keys N Krates

YehMe2

Adventure Club

Said The Sky B2B Dabin

SHADES

Vincent

Graves

LICK

Chet Porter

Jason Ross

Yetep

Tokyo Machine

Jaron

WATCH: Relive Brownies & Lemonade And Proximity’s Digital Mirage Festival