SLANDER & Said The Sky Release Massive “Potions” Remix Pack

Last May, SLANDER and Said The Sky teamed up to deliver one of the most beautiful, mind-boggling collaborations we’ve ever heard. “Potions” was romantic and emotional and perfectly blended Said The Sky’s melodic future bass with SLANDER’s anthemic sound. Nearly one year later, fans have still been clamoring to get their hands on an official remix pack and it has finally arrived. SLANDER and Said The Sky’s massive remix pack features eleven multi-genre remixes from Blanke, Tisoki, TYNAN, William Black, Eliminate, Hekler, and more. Stream the full “Potions” remix pack below.

SLANDER & Said The Sky – Potions (Remixes) | Stream

