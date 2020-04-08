Rezz started the year with “Into The Abyss,” her biggest collaboration to date, alongside Zeds Dead. Continuing to drum up the heat, Rezz has delivered another soul-crushing collaboration. This time teaming up with Grabbitz, Rezz’s latest single hits hard both sonically and emotionally. Dark and ominous, Rezz’s sinister production is the perfect backdrop for Grabbitz’s heartbreaking lyricism. With hints of rock strung throughout the track, “Someone Else” is a dangerously moody addition to Rezz’s collection of hits. Stream “Someone Else” below.

Rezz & Grabbitz – Someone Else | Stream

Rezz & Grabbitz Deliver Soul-Crushing Collaboration “Someone Else”