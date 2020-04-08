Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LIVE STREAM: Watch Alison Wonderland’s Entire EDC Las Vegas 2016 Set

Still riding high from her Digital Mirage set this past weekend, Alison Wonderland announced that she’ll be kicking off her weekly Wonderland Wednesdays live stream starting tonight. For the first episode, Wonderland will be treating fans to a very special stream of her set from EDC Las Vegas 2016. Fans are already lighting up her Twitter with their excitement, so this is one stream that is not to be missed. Tune in to her Twitch at 8 pm PST below to relive the magic from her first time playing Kinetic Field.

Watch live video from AWONDERLAND on www.twitch.tv

