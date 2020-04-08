Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Baauer Announces Upcoming Album Planet’s Mad + Drops Two New Singles

LISTEN: Baauer Announces Upcoming Album Planet’s Mad + Drops Two New Singles

by Leave a Comment

We’ve been anxiously awaiting new music from Baauer ever since he started teasing us with cryptic videos on Instagram last week. While we had a hunch this meant a new album was coming, we couldn’t be sure – until today, as the Philadelphia producer announces Planet’s Mad. It’s the first full-length project from Baauer since his debut effort Aa back in 2016, and it’s slated for release this summer on June 5th. If that wasn’t enough good news, we’ve also been treated to two new singles, “PLANET’S MAD” and “MAGIC,” from his upcoming album. Stream both tracks below and be sure to pre-save the anticipated LP on Spotify here. Baauer is back, baby!

From the start, nobody knew what to make of it. It looked like nothing anyone had ever seen. Scientists rushed to study it, artists to capture it, mystics to worship it. They all thought they could know it, claim it. But the longer you looked at it, the more it would change. By the time they thought they had figured it out, it was something else. I tried to take a picture that first day, but the photo just came out black. All we knew was that it was here now. And by the second day, as it hung there in the sky, iridescent and massive, it suddenly seemed familiar, even friendly. And we knew its name, we woke with it on our minds like a strange dream. It was a message, one word: BAAUER.

 

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Baauer Here ▲ ▲ 

LISTEN: Baauer Announces Upcoming Album Planet’s Mad + Drops Two New Singles

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend