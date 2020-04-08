Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Diplo Previews Upcoming Major Lazer Remix Of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”

Diplo has been blessing us with music all throughout quarantine. During a recent live stream of A Very Lazer Sunday, he surprised fans with an exclusive preview of Major Lazer‘s upcoming remix of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”. Major Lazer put their iconic dancehall spin to this chart-topping single and it definitely has fans yearning for more. The Weeknd unveiled earlier this month that he’ll be releasing an After Hours remix EP, so we’re hoping this remix is made official and lands on streaming services soon. Check out the preview below and let us know your thoughts on the remix.

