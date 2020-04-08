It’s been four years since Adventure Club put out their debut album Red // Blue. During their virtual Digital Mirage set this past weekend, Adventure Club surprised viewers with the announcement that their sophomore album is coming this summer. Teasing fans even more, they took to Twitter to let fans know they will be dropping track previews every day this week. Their 2016 album was a hit, so we have no doubt they’ve been working on something just as special. Check out their posts below and keep an eye on their Twitter for more.

ADVENTURE CLUB JUST CONFIRMED A SUMMER ALBUM ON DIGITAL MIRAGE! pic.twitter.com/UXrnWdSsyb — Proximity (@ProximityM) April 5, 2020

every day this week we’re gunna post a preview of some of the songs on our album — Adventure Club (@AdventureDub) April 5, 2020

Three years ago we started writing a song with @AdventureDub. We wanted to create something powerful and unforgettable. Upon hearing @HALIENE’s beautiful vocals it quickly became one of our favorites. Preview: ‘Anywhere’ forthcoming on Adventure Club’s sophomore album. pic.twitter.com/XpbHbF2XD9 — ARMNHMR )_)_) (@ARMNHMR) April 8, 2020

Adventure Club Announce Upcoming Sophomore Album