Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » San Holo Releases Ethereal Track “Don’t Forget To Breathe Today”

San Holo Releases Ethereal Track “Don’t Forget To Breathe Today”

by Leave a Comment

It’s a weird time in the world. I don’t think anyone can argue that. Artists, promoters, and, music venues all over the world are being affected by the issues at hand. Many artists are taking it upon themselves to ease fans with new music. San Holo is one of those artists. He recently released his second track in two weeks.

“Don’t Forget To Breathe Today” is a dive into the deeper side of San Holo. Don’t expect a catchy hook, or a vocal you’ll want to sing along to. It’s more on the ambient side than the party-starting side but in a way, it sounds more hopeful than anything else you could press play on today. Check out the full track below.

San Holo – don’t forget to breathe today | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About San Holo Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

San Holo Releases Ethereal Track “Don’t Forget To Breathe Today”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend