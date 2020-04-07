San Holo Releases Ethereal Track “Don’t Forget To Breathe Today”

It’s a weird time in the world. I don’t think anyone can argue that. Artists, promoters, and, music venues all over the world are being affected by the issues at hand. Many artists are taking it upon themselves to ease fans with new music. San Holo is one of those artists. He recently released his second track in two weeks.

“Don’t Forget To Breathe Today” is a dive into the deeper side of San Holo. Don’t expect a catchy hook, or a vocal you’ll want to sing along to. It’s more on the ambient side than the party-starting side but in a way, it sounds more hopeful than anything else you could press play on today. Check out the full track below.

San Holo – don’t forget to breathe today | Stream

