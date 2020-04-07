Gryffin is bringing on the goodies. After debuting his lovely upcoming single “Cry” with John Martin during his Digital Mirage live stream set, Gryffin has delivered a brand new track. Enlisting the vocal assistance of country star Chris Lane, “Hold You Tonight” is a sultry tribute to Gryffin’s wife, Steph, as they celebrate their two year wedding anniversary. Rippling with breezy guitar melodies and harmonious, romantic vocals, “Hold You Tonight” is luxuriously sentimental. Stream “Hold You Tonight” below.

Gryffin Unveils Gorgeous Single “Hold You Tonight”