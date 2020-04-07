Following last week’s release of “Freaks,” FISHER has dropped another enticing song “Wanna Go Dancin'” to cap off his new Freaks EP. The track catches the mutual yearning for the day we will all be back in the clubs with its indelible refrain. Launching listeners into an assortment of irresistible grooves, the tech-house phenom returns once more to deliver nothing but stellar music. Stream FISHER’s Freaks EP below.

FISHER – Freaks EP | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About FISHER Here ▲ ▲

FISHER Keeps It Moving With Infectious Freaks EP