This past weekend Excision posted a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude for all the love “Feel Something” with Illenium has received so far. He mentioned the circumstances that led to the creation of this track and urged fans everywhere to take this time at home to learn, grow, and enjoy their favorite things. He also let fans know that he is taking this time to create a brand new album, which had fans immediately raving. Check out his post below and let us know how ready you are for his brand new project.

Excision Teases Upcoming New Album