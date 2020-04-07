Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Excision Teases Upcoming New Album

Excision Teases Upcoming New Album

by Leave a Comment

This past weekend Excision posted a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude for all the love “Feel Something” with Illenium has received so far. He mentioned the circumstances that led to the creation of this track and urged fans everywhere to take this time at home to learn, grow, and enjoy their favorite things. He also let fans know that he is taking this time to create a brand new album, which had fans immediately raving. Check out his post below and let us know how ready you are for his brand new project.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Excision Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Author and connect with him/her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

Excision Teases Upcoming New Album

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend