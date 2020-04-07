Dutch duo DROELOE have always put out music that can tug at our heartstrings, but their newest track “I Can’t Wait” sees a departure from the instantly recognizable melodic glitchy trap that we have come to love from them. Instead, we get a quiet piano riff and a delicate harmonized trumpet. This song isn’t fit for a festival stage, but for driving home after, late at night with ears ringing and hearts full. Have a listen to the incredibly moving track below.

DROELOE – I CAN’T WAIT | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

DROELOE

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About DROELOE Here ▲ ▲

DROELOE Share Somber New Track “I Can’t Wait”