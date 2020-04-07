Drezo Returns With Menacing Single “Sinister”

Drezo is a producer that lets his music do the talking. Keeping his presence felt amongst the dance music community, you can always count on the catalyst to return with one haunting record after the other. In this instance, we were hit with the release of “Sinister.” The grimy basslines delivered before us send immediate chills down our spine. Once again displaying his knack for making heavy house records, Drezo is back with force. Stream “Sinister” below.

Drezo – Sinister | Stream

Drezo

