Alison Wonderland is getting ready to drop a whole bunch of new music during the quarantine. On Sunday, she dropped a little collaboration with Phem before debuting her upcoming single “Eyes Closed” during her Digital Mirage live stream set. She teased last week that she’d be dropping edits and unreleased remixes, and she’s decided to kick things off with QUIX‘s flip of “Happy Place.” Fans will remember that QUIX has been drafted previously to remix “Peace” and “High.” Unlike a traditional song release, Alison Wonderland and QUIX only shared a Dropbox link, allowing fans to download the remix for free. Grab your copy here and be on the lookout for more of Alison Wonderland’s upcoming edits and flips.

Alison Wonderland Releases QUIX Remix Of “Happy Place” As Free Download