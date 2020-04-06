Alison Wonderland blew fans away with her iconic Digital Mirage performance last night. Between dropping her jaw-dropping “Rushing Back” edit and Lido’s “Ain’t No Sunshine” remix as a tribute to the late Bill Withers, Alison Wonderland debuted a brand new song. Taking note of Flume’s recent single “The Difference,” Alison Wonderland’s upcoming track “Eyes Closed” is a similar cross between future bass and drum & bass. Preview “Eyes Closed” in the video below.

Unreleased track called eyes closed — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) April 6, 2020

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Alison Wonderland Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Watch Alison Wonderland Debut New Song “Eyes Closed” During Digital Mirage Live Stream