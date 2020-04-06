Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

SVDDEN DEATH Previews Unreleased NGHTMRE Collaboration

SVDDEN DEATH doesn’t stop when it comes to feeding his head bangers. During Insomniac’s online live stream event, HARD staycation, the evil bass act dropped a collaboration with legendary trap artist, NGHTMRE – the collaboration we didn’t know we needed. While no official release date is in sight yet, we have to guess it’ll be coming sooner rather than later. Turn your speakers up and let us know what you think of this ID in the comments.

