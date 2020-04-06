Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

DJ Snake & David Guetta Reveal Upcoming Collaboration

DJ Snake just dropped some interesting news regarding a David Guetta collaboration via his Instagram livestream. While the two artists have had an ongoing rivalry, (starting four years ago over Guetta’s “Lean On” bootleg) it seems like all that is behind them as Snake announced they have a new track on the way. Guetta also commented on Snakes IG live story, saying “Our collab would be sick bro.” Let us know what you think of this team in the comments!

