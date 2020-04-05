Watch Gryffin Debut New Single “Cry” During Digital Mirage Live Stream

Gryffin opened the second day of Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity’s Digital Mirage online music festival and his performance was monumental. Within 14 minutes, they surpassed their goal of raising $100,000 for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. By the end of his set, Gryffin had raked in $24,000 for the COVID-19 charity. With over 75,000 online viewers, Gryffin closed his hour-long set by debuting a shiny unreleased single “Cry” with John Martin. Preview “Cry” below and be on the lookout for Gryffin’s upcoming single “Hold You Tonight” with Chris Lane dropping April 7th.

