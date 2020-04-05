Malaa needs no introduction. The balaclava-clad producer has been at the apex of the underground house sound for five straight years. His discography of house bangers is rife with huge collaborations alongside fellow Pardon My French producers Tchami, Mercer, and DJ Snake. Back with his first track of the year, “OCB” is a tech-house ripper that is sure to set dance floors on fire (once we can go back to the clubs, that is). Stream “OCB” below.

Malaa Drops Slick Tech Banger “OCB”