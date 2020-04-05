Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Alison Wonderland Previews New Music While Playing Animal Crossing

While on lockdown, music fans and DJs alike have been occupying themselves in the virtual world of Animal Crossing. While playing the new game on her Switch, Alison Wonderland decided to share some unreleased music. Though the preview is only a short and sweet 30-second clip, it’s enough to keep us tingling with anticipation. Check out the sneak peek of Alison Wonderland’s unreleased track below.

