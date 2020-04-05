Alison Wonderland and Phem Drop Surprise Track About Carole Baskin

Lets be honest with ourselves – it’s pretty tough out there right now. Our friend Alison Wonderland and her friend Phem just put out a quirky little bop to ease our nerves. WWCBD? (short for What Would Carole Baskin Do?) is a quick little track about the omnipresent corona virus outbreak and the massively popular Tiger King docuseries from Netflix. It’s oddly calming to to hear off beat (no pun intended) music from some of the most talented artists out there. Listen for yourself below and let us know if you think Carole fed her husband to the tigers in the comments.

