WHIPPED CREAM Comes In Hot With New Single “I Do The Most”

Over the past few years, WHIPPED CREAM has become a force to be reckoned with in the music scene. Remaining fluid in her sound design, WHIPPED CREAM constantly keeps fans guessing as she continues to explore all genres with each release. Back with a new single that screams confidence, “I Do The Most” featuring Lil Keed is full of swag. Accompanied by sultry on-point visuals, WHIPPED CREAM delivers a rap anthem made for flexing at the club. Check out the official music video below and stream “I Do The Most” now.

WHIPPED CREAM – I Do The Most (feat. Lil Keed) | Stream

