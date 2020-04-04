2020 might not be looking so hot as far as festival season goes, but TroyBoi has been dropping heaters left and right since the beginning of the year. Keeping us stocked up on fire anthems to groove to, TroyBoi is bringing back his OG trap sound on his latest release “Casper” and he’s not afraid to ghost you. Refreshingly straddling the lines between chill and hype at the same time, “Casper” packs the right amount of heat with sultry vocals and minimalist trap sound design. Stream “Casper” below and let us know what you think in the comments.

TroyBoi – Casper

TroyBoi Continues His Hot Streak With New Single “Casper”