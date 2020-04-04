Rezz Is Dropping A New Song With Grabbitz Next Week

Space Mom has good news for us. In a recent Twitter post, Rezz announced that she’ll be releasing a new single. Leaving fans anticipating what this alien step artist will be releasing, Rezz explained that her upcoming track has never been performed live. Following her initial announcement, Rezz leaked that the track in question is titled “Someone Else” and will feature Grabbitz. Keep an eye and an ear out for Rezz’s upcoming track “Someone Else” dropping April 8th and listen to the short preview below.

im releasing my new song ‘Someone Else’ with @grabbitz next wed April 8th !!!

presave at https://t.co/TbJRpPHkbA pic.twitter.com/T3HrhLeU0g — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) April 3, 2020

I’ve never played it before so this will be a first time listen for you all:)



Personally one of my favourites ,though it sways a bit from what you would expect! Preview of it tomorrow https://t.co/2SaGNQ6A7t — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) April 2, 2020

