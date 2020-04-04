Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Rezz Is Dropping A New Song With Grabbitz Next Week

Rezz Is Dropping A New Song With Grabbitz Next Week

by Leave a Comment

Space Mom has good news for us. In a recent Twitter post, Rezz announced that she’ll be releasing a new single. Leaving fans anticipating what this alien step artist will be releasing, Rezz explained that her upcoming track has never been performed live. Following her initial announcement, Rezz leaked that the track in question is titled “Someone Else” and will feature Grabbitz. Keep an eye and an ear out for Rezz’s upcoming track “Someone Else” dropping April 8th and listen to the short preview below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Rezz Here ▲ ▲ 

Rezz Is Dropping A New Song With Grabbitz Next Week

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend