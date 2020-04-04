With every new single we get more excited for Autograf‘s upcoming debut album, The Ace of You. This new track is no exception. “Space” is the perfect lighthearted tune to jumpstart your weekend. In perfect Autograf fashion, it blurs the lines between organic and electronic to create one cohesive track featuring an absolutely gorgeous vocal hook from KOLE that will keep you singing along. Stream “Space” below.

Autograf – Space (feat. KOLE) | Stream

Autograf Welcomes Spring With Upbeat Single “Space”