Back with a fresh single for New Music Friday, QUIX is kicking off April with some heat to add to your workout playlists. Out today via Dim Mak, “Gunning For You” pulls you in with sultry vocals from Nevve and builds into a beastly drop that makes you wanna rage. Get ready for a weekend of live streams and listen to “Gunning For You” below.

QUIX – Gunning For You (feat. Nevve) | Stream

QUIX Turns Up The Energy On “Gunning For You”