Louis The Child, Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler Team Up For Feel-Good Track “Little Things”

Louis The Child has partnered with both Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler individually in the past, but what happens when we get Louis The Child, Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler all on one track together? You could call it the most-needed feel-good song ever. “Little Things” is a bouncy, emphatic track taking the best parts from each party involved. Louis The Child’s indie dance-driven production plays maestro while Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler team up for some incredible harmonies throughout the whole tune. Check it out below.

Louis The Child – Little Things (feat. Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler) | Stream

