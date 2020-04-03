LIVE STREAM: Watch Brownies & Lemonade And Proximity’s Digital Mirage Festival

Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity‘s Digital Mirage online music festival has been one of the most talked-about live streams since live streaming became synonymous with concert-going. Bringing more than 40 acts to computer screens across the globe over the course of three days, Digital Mirage will feature performances by Alison Wonderland, Flosstradamus, Seven Lions, Gryffin, Louis The Child, Party Favor, Medasin, Ekali, LICK, and more. The party starts today, April 3rd, at 12 pm PST. Watch the full live stream and check out the set times below.

