Biicla first caught our attention when he burst on to the global scene with his infectious and creative single “No Place.” Now, we’re treated to the first full-length EP from the Russian producer and it’s impressive, to say the least. As you’ll hear below, Biicla delivers quite the diverse and enigmatic project here, as he delves into tons of different genres while still maintaining a cohesive and captivating sound. Stream No Place below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

Biicla – No Place EP | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Biicla Here ▲ ▲

LISTEN: Rising Artist Biicla Impresses With Debut Project No Place