Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising Artist Biicla Impresses With Debut Project No Place

LISTEN: Rising Artist Biicla Impresses With Debut Project No Place

by Leave a Comment

Biicla first caught our attention when he burst on to the global scene with his infectious and creative single “No Place.” Now, we’re treated to the first full-length EP from the Russian producer and it’s impressive, to say the least. As you’ll hear below, Biicla delivers quite the diverse and enigmatic project here, as he delves into tons of different genres while still maintaining a cohesive and captivating sound. Stream No Place below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

Biicla – No Place EP | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Biicla Here ▲ ▲ 

LISTEN: Rising Artist Biicla Impresses With Debut Project No Place

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend